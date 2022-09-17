Public Bank Holiday Council Contacts and Information – Monday September 19 – HM Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral
The majority of council services will be closed on Monday September 19, this includes Customer Service Contact Centre and the Civic Building One Stop Shop. They will reopen on Tuesday September 20 at 8.30am.
During this time, customers will still have access 24/7 to report, apply and pay for services online using this website.
Emergencies – contact numbers
- Doncaster Council’s emergency out of hours: 01302 341628
- Emergency Homeless Service: 01302 323444
- St Leger Homes Emergency Repairs Service: 01302 862862
- Adult Social Care: 0300 0218996
- Child Social Care: 01302 796000
Other services
Bins
Bin collections are not affected.
Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs)
HWRCs will be closed on Monday and back to normal opening hours from Tuesday.
Libraries
Libraries will be closed on Monday and reopen from Tuesday.
Leisure Centres
Leisure Centres will be closed. Read more on the DCLT website here.
DGLAM Book of Condolence
Residents of Doncaster and visitors are welcome to sign the Book of Condolence in tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II which is available at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM) from 2pm – 6pm on Monday September 19 via the rear entrance to the building only.
DGLAM will reopen on Tuesday 9am – 6pm.
The book of condolence will close at 6pm on Tuesday September 20.
You can also sign our online Book of Condolence here.
Last updated: 16 September 2022 15:01:39