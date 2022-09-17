Public Bank Holiday Council Contacts and Information – Monday September 19 – HM Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral

The majority of council services will be closed on Monday September 19, this includes Customer Service Contact Centre and the Civic Building One Stop Shop. They will reopen on Tuesday September 20 at 8.30am.

During this time, customers will still have access 24/7 to report, apply and pay for services online using this website.

Emergencies – contact numbers

Doncaster Council’s emergency out of hours: 01302 341628

Emergency Homeless Service: 01302 323444

St Leger Homes Emergency Repairs Service: 01302 862862

Adult Social Care: 0300 0218996

Child Social Care: 01302 796000

Other services

Bins

Bin collections are not affected.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs)

HWRCs will be closed on Monday and back to normal opening hours from Tuesday.

Libraries

Libraries will be closed on Monday and reopen from Tuesday.

Leisure Centres

Leisure Centres will be closed. Read more on the DCLT website here.

DGLAM Book of Condolence

Residents of Doncaster and visitors are welcome to sign the Book of Condolence in tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II which is available at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM) from 2pm – 6pm on Monday September 19 via the rear entrance to the building only.

DGLAM will reopen on Tuesday 9am – 6pm.

The book of condolence will close at 6pm on Tuesday September 20.

You can also sign our online Book of Condolence here.