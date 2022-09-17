Service alterations on state funeral day for the Queen – 19 September 2022

This page details how the city will be respecting the day of the funeral of the Queen, whilst also delivering key services for the people of Birmingham. Last updated 0949hrs on 15 September

As the nation pays its final respects to the Queen, a number of essential frontline services will continue to be delivered by our hardworking staff, as they are on a daily basis all year round to meet the needs of the people of Birmingham.

However, some services will not operate as part of the council’s effort to mark the occasion and the contribution Her Majesty has made to the nation during her 70 years as monarch.

Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council, said: “The Queen was very much the ultimate public servant and the sadness felt across the city is a clear indication of this.

“As a sign of respect and in recognition of her unparalleled reign, on the day of her funeral there are some council-operated venues and settings that will not be open as usual.

“But we want to reassure people that essential services will continue to be provided. One example is our social workers, who will be continuing their work supporting communities, families and individuals as they do throughout the year, day in, day out, as well as care workers in residential homes and domiciliary care.

“We’ll also be continuing to support rough sleepers and the homeless as well as collecting waste and doing things like emergency repairs to highways and housing. The teams delivering all services that continue on Monday are dedicated public servants, committed to supporting the people they serve, for which I and everyone else at the council is very appreciative of.”

As is the case on many other Bank Holidays, crews will be delivering the waste and recycling collections usually scheduled for Mondays, so residents due to have their bins picked up on the day should present them in the standard way.

Below is a list of known service alterations on the day of the funeral of the Queen (Monday 19 September 2022).

Anyone intending to access any service listed here or otherwise should check in advance prior to any visit in case of short-notice alterations.

Parks

All visitor centres at parks and the Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park will be closed, but parks themselves remain open as places of thought and reflection.

Schools and Early Years

DfE guidance is that schools should close.

It is anticipate that most Early Years settings will be closed. As stated in the introduction to this update, please check in advance if planning to attend or unsure.

Leisure

Harborne Pool and Fitness Centre will be closed as will Sparkhill Pool. Linden Road Swimming Pool and Colmers Artificial Turf Pitch will also be closed.

All golf courses operated by Mytime Active (Boldmere, Cocks Moors Woods, Harborne Church Farm, Hatchford Brook, Lickey Hills and Pype Hayes) will be closed.

Council Wellbeing Centres will be closed: Handsworth, Kingstanding, Nechells, Saltley, Shard End, Small Heath, Stanhope.

Sessions scheduled at the Gymnastics and Martial Arts Centre (GMAC) have been cancelled.

The following will be open from 3pm until their usual closing time: Beeches Pool and Fitness Centre, Billesley Tennis Centre, Cocks Moor Woods Leisure Centre, Erdington Leisure Centre, Fox Hollies Leisure Centre, Stechford Leisure Centre and Wyndley Leisure Centre.

Community centres

All council community centres will be closed.

Register Office

The Register Office will open but operate a reduced service (open 9am-3pm). We do not book weddings on Mondays, so none are affected.

Cemeteries and crematoria

Cemeteries and crematoria will open but operate a reduced service. Cemeteries will be open for their usual times of 8.30am to 7pm.

We are honouring bookings already made in cemeteries/crematoria but are giving funeral directors/the bereaved the opportunity to reschedule without charge if they feel it is inappropriate to have their occasions on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Libraries

All council libraries will be closed.

Public council meetings

All public council meetings are suspended until the period of mourning ends.

Services will resume as normal on Tuesday 20 September.

If you or someone you know needs support with mental health in light of the sad and distressing news, here are some useful helplines (Twitter details and telephone numbers):

@CruseSupport – 0121 687 8010

@NHS – 111

@samaritans – 116 123

@MindCharity – 0300 123 3393

@Rethink_ – 0300 5000 927