Point Blank LA’s New Campus Now Open!

Point Blank Los Angeles is beyond excited to announce the launch of our new stand-alone campus facility! Located in the heart of the Miracle Mile neighborhood on La Brea Avenue near Wilshire Boulevard, the campus opened for classes and tours on April 11, 2022. Please visit our New Campus & Photo Tour page to see the most current photos of our new studios.

It is a fully private and isolated facility, meaning Point Blank Music School is the sole occupant, and does not share any walls with neighbors. With more than 5,500 square feet of usable space, Point Blank Los Angeles now has almost four times the amount of space as we did at our former location (Mack Sennett Studios in Silver Lake). This added space allows for the continued growth of our student body, the development of our studio classrooms, and the expansion of our educational programs preparing students for the music industry.

Point Blank’s Miracle Mile building has 6 full-size studio classrooms, each accommodating up to 16 students per class. These classrooms support new program offerings already available, such as our Music Production & Audio Engineering track centered around our new live tracking room and studio control room featuring a brand-new 32-channel SSL Origin mixing console.

Each studio is fully equipped with an exceptional amount of gear, musical instruments, and a new round of Apple iMac M1 computers for all student stations. Also available are multiple project studios available for student use outside of class time, as well as an isolated vocal booth for use in courses such as Studio Vocal Production and a vocal performance room for our Singing & Songwriting courses. Additional spaces will also be available for use, including a student hub for gatherings, a full kitchen, and a suite of administrative offices.

This new location moves Point Blank Los Angeles by about 6 miles, putting us in the heart of Miracle Mile in the Mid-Wilshire / La Brea area. It remains a very convenient location for our students, with plenty of food, drink, and nightlife options available nearby. Point Blank will now be surrounded by many historic staples of Los Angeleno culture, such as the La Brea Tar Pits, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the El Rey Theatre, and more.

For further details, please attend the upcoming PBLA Open House on Wednesday, September 21 at 7pm, use our Contact Form, or Call Us at (323) 594-8740 to book a personal tour.

This post is included in

News, Point Blank LA