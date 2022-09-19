SEC Investor Advisory Committee to Discuss Human Capital Labor Valuation, Security-Based Swaps, Beneficial Ownership, and ESG Disclosure on Sept. 21

Washington D.C., Sept. 19, 2022 —

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on September 21 at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host four panels to discuss:

Human capital management labor valuation and performance data;

10B-1 position reporting;

13D and 13G beneficial ownership reports; and

ESG fund disclosure.

The committee will also discuss potential recommendations on cybersecurity disclosure, climate disclosure, and accounting modernization. The full agenda is available here.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

