Students, staff & alumni showcase art at Letchworth Open

The University of Bedfordshire’s creative talent is being represented at the Broadway Gallery by a large group of students, staff and alumni who are exhibiting their work in the annual Letchworth Open.

On display until the 30th October, the temporary exhibition celebrates the region’s creative community and is open for the public to enjoy and explore for free.

Among those showcasing their artwork in the exhibition are numerous alumni from the University of Bedfordshire, as well as current students and members of staff from the School of Arts and Creative Industries.

Irena Gil graduated from Bedfordshire this summer with a degree in Photography and, alongside taking part in art exhibitions, is preparing to start a new role as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the University.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Letchworth Open. It’s a fantastic opportunity for creatives to not only showcase their work, but also to connect and exchange ideas with so many talented people from the region. I am thankful for the opportunity, especially now when maintaining a creative flair is so important after graduating from university.”

Final year Art and Design MA student Jakub Rokita, who is displaying his ink-themed work in the exhibition, spoke about his plans for the future: “I currently play an active role in the local cultural scene, producing and curating art shows and events within the Hat District, and I also hold an advisory seat with the Arts and Culture Strategy Group. After graduating, I will continue to be an advocate for the arts, supporting the efforts to put Luton on the map as a cultural destination. I aim to continue my education too and hope to retain close ties with the University of Bedfordshire.”

The exhibition features a wide range of art mediums and forms, from drawings and sculptures, to photography and graphic design – aiming to showcase the various creative talents of local artists of all ages and backgrounds.

Nigel Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Visual Arts, has some of his own artwork on display. He added: “The Letchworth Open acts as a survey exhibition of art being produced in the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire regions. Having a dozen students, graduates and members of staff in the exhibition highlights how ingrained the University’s arts degrees are within the local creative community.

“It’s excellent how many of our alumni are still producing their art and design practices. Students are encouraged to exhibit their practice during their studies and are given all the key skills to maintain this momentum after they graduate.”

Another exhibiting lecturer, Dr Janet Emmanuel – MA Portfolio Lead – said: “As representatives of the University, we were delighted to be included in this prestigious exhibition. There is some great work being displayed and I am thrilled to see the extent of talent from our BA, MA and PhD students, as well as work from teaching staff and course leads. Seeing all of our work represented is really lovely – there is some major talent in the region. Congratulations to all our students who have taken part!”

Run by Paul Davey and housed in one of the old arcades in Letchworth Garden City, the Broadway Gallery and has garnered interest and visits from both artists and art lovers over recent years.

The Letchworth Open 2022 display is open until the end of October. For more information, visit: www.broadway-gallery.com