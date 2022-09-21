The 2022 Health and Wellbeing Awards winners have been announced – Coventry City Council

The winners of the 2022 Health and Wellbeing Awards in Coventry have been announced.

20 awards were given in celebration of everything great that happens in health and wellbeing services across the city at St Mary’s Guildhall last night.

They included leaders of the public health community, the city’s health grandees and the everyday selflessness of Coventry’s unsung community heroes.

Cllr Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council: “Congratulations to all of the winners and runners up of this year’s Health and Wellbeing Awards. I want to personally thank everyone across our health and wellbeing community for their hard work and commitment to the people of Coventry, especially following the uncertainty over the last few years. Tackling health inequalities in Coventry is at the top of our agenda, which is why this work continues to be so important.”

Allison Duggal, Director for Public Health and Wellbeing said: “It is important to celebrate and recognise these achievements locally and share some positivity after the last few years. The work of these organisations and individuals is crucial in building trust with our residents at a time where building a healthy, active and resilient city-wide community is a priority. Congratulations to all our winner and runners up, and thank you for everything you do for the health and wellbeing of Coventry.”

The winners were:

Director of Public Health’s Award for Outstanding Contribution:

JOINT Coventry Health visiting service and Coventry Infant feeding team

Health Visiting and Infant Feeding team who this year achieved the Unicef Baby Friendly award – an internationally-nationally recognised mark of quality care. To achieve this status staff and mothers took part in assessments and interviews. The staff worked above and beyond to make this happen working in partnership with our community ensuring that every mother was consulted and educated so they can make informed decisions ensuring their baby can have the best start in life!

Rashbinder Sidhu and Fiona Bryce

Fiona and Rashbinder both work at CGL. Fiona is a nurse with more than 15 years experience of working with drug and alcohol users. Described by colleagues as warm, caring and understanding, she plays a key role in substance misuse services. She has recently qualified as a nurse prescriber. ​

​Rashbinder is a alcohol recovery worker for CGL. Her commitment to her job is unquestioned and her passion is clear for all to see. During the pandemic she made sure her service users were safe, performing face to face appointments, home visits, constantly ringing, helping clients into detox and rehab and generally just caring about the service users – often going above and beyond her role.​

Jill Renwick

Jill Renwick is a Healthcare Assistant and a dedicated member of our Integrated Sexual Health service. Jill was nominated by managers who describe her as a “beacon of light everyday” and an ‘absolute pleasure to work with’ who remained stoic in her attendance at work throughout the pandemic period, supporting clients and colleagues alike with a smile on her face.

Alaine Holland

Alaine (known as Laney) is the complex needs midwife at UHCW and has a caseload of clients with a wide range of needs and has worked in a great new partnership with CGL.​​

Laney and colleagues at CGL have built a new pathway for pregnant women and run a weekly pre and antenatal clinic at CGL, supporting clients with joint appointments with keyworkers. A pregnant women’s multi-disciplinary team now runs to troubleshoot across services exploring boundaries and opportunities to support vulnerable females​. Alongside this, CGL have introduced routine pregnancy testing to help female clients get the support they need as early as possible.​ In the last 8 months Laney and CGL have supported 27 pregnant clients through this joint working.​

Nadia Inglis

Nadia was the health protection lead for public health teams across Coventry and Warwickshire working on everything from improving air quality to tackling sexual health. Since 2020 she led much of the local response to the COVID pandemic, working tirelessly and always with compassion.

Innovator of the Year:

Positive Choices

For a project to develop and evaluate ecotherapy for young people. Eco-therapy – which combines outdoor nature-based experiences and talking therapy – is well established within mental health services for adults but there is no published research around their effectiveness for young people. Positive Choices have developed an allotment and use nature-based activities to improve young people’s wellbeing and evoke new conversations with clients. The approach is being evaluated jointly with Coventry University.

Digital Innovation of the Year:

HLS Coventry

For their intelligent journey development of Best You. The judges were impressed by the approach to attempt to personalise self-care support and use high quality behavioural insights to encourage people to improve their lifestyles.​

Social Value Contribution:

Multi-agency Domestic Abuse Network (Coventry Haven)

Coventry Haven for its domestic abuse champion network. The network was launched in March 2021 and recruits and train staff from various organisations as domestic abuse champions to be a lead within their organisation, helping their colleagues to respond appropriately as well as influencing organisational change. The project has upskilled 63 individuals from services like the NHS, social care providers, schools, housing teams, family hubs and employment services as experts in domestic abuse​.

Participation Award:

Gemma Morrison

Gemma is the asset-based community development worker at CGL and has established a forum for CGL service users interested in the creative arts to come together and set up and run new initiatives. So far, service users have driven the creation of an arts group, a music production group and a group to help people learn how to play musical instruments. Colleagues who nominated Gemma said “The group is the perfect environment for service users to develop hobbies into a standalone group that can impact other people and encourage recovery by being creative and creating connection”​.

Partnership Award:

HLS Coventry

For work in partnership with UHCW on helping smokers who take part in the new Lung Health Check to stop smoking. Within the first few months of partnership over 100 patients achieved a 4 week quit. Closer working with UHCW has quadrupled the number of patients referred from the hospital into HLS to help them live a healthier life​.

Vaccinating Coventry Partnership

For their partnership between the local authority, NHS providers, commissioners and voluntary sector partners has developed a number of initiatives to promote the COVID-19 vaccination programme in ways which minimised inequalities in vaccination uptake. Initiatives included pop-up clinics in low uptake neighbourhoods; targeted door-to-door engagement; and free transport provision if identified as a barrier. ​

Covid Recovery Award:

HLS Coventry and Positive Choice have both developed hybrid ways of working with clients. The HLS model combines telephone and virtual support with face-to-face appointments at family hubs in key neighbourhoods and workplaces – giving clients the choice of any combination of support along with the choice of appointment frequency.

Positive Choices have moved away from offering appointments from the office or school and now predominantly meet clients in the community, whether it be a walk and talk in a park or a chat in a local café – helping put young adults at more ease to take part in support.​

​Panahghar have developed their online and virtual support during COVID and invested in new technology to enable their staff to operate two helplines while working from home. They have also expanded their communication outlets to a whole new range of social media platforms helping engage with clients in a different way.​

Health Heroes:

Mark Campbell has been volunteering for the Entry Into Service team for the past 9 months, supporting people to enter and access treatment. ​

Stephen McGuire has been a co-facilitator of the CGL ‘Creatives’ group and helping to set up a music production group and is also spearheading plans for ‘dry rave’​

Donna Warren has been a magnificent volunteer and has started her own art group and led on the development of banners which are displayed at the Herbert Art Gallery. Donna has also been a voice at CGL service user forums nationally and helping shape the service for the future. ​

Nigel Bailey has been the lead on the allotment project and has helped turn it into a great place for service users to go to get involved or simply enjoy the tranquillity the environment brings. He has also created a pond at the allotment and hosted events such as Women’s group picnic!​

​Tracy Holland has been a volunteer for CGL for the last few years doing things like supporting the walking group, helping run a women’s group and a long list of other initiatives. She has recently started paid employment. Her nominator said “Tracy’s impact has been massive – we’re really privileged to have had Tracy volunteer with us.​

The awards are part of celebrating the public health “family” ethos in the spirit of our ‘One Coventry’ goal.