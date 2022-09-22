Primary and secondary school applications now open for September 2023 starters

Parents and carers can now apply for school places if their children are starting primary school or progressing to secondary school in Cornwall in September 2023.

If your child was born between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019 you need to apply for a reception place and for parents and carers of children currently in year 6 you need to apply for your preferred secondary school.

Cornwall’s cabinet member for children and families, Barbara Ellenbroek, said:

“Finding the right school place for your child is an important decision for all parents and carers and getting the right information now can really help you decide on preferred schools for the next stage in your child’s education.

We would encourage everyone to get their application in before the deadline and to consider more than one option, whether that is for your child’s first school place or for the move from primary to secondary.

Help is at hand for parents and carers who have questions or who need support, through the Family Information Service and through our School Admissions Team.

If you are unsure which school to apply for lots of schools are holding open days where you can find out first-hand what they have to offer as well as meet teachers and pupils at those schools. At the same time you can get practical advice about where to buy uniform and how to make sure your child is ready for their first day.”

For the current academic year Cornwall Council received 5,111 applications for reception places and 6,155 applications for secondary school places.

Parents and carers are urged to apply before the deadline to ensure they have the best chance of being allocated a preferred school.

The deadlines for applications are:

Secondary school – October 31, 2022

Reception classes – January 15, 2023

Missing the application deadline can increase the risk of not being allocated a preferred school as late applications will be processed following those that have been submitted on time.

Parents or carers are responsible for getting their child to and from school.

Some children may be entitled to support.

View Home to School Transport PolicyIf parents or carers are not sure whether their child would be eligible for home to school transport they can contact the Transport Coordination Service (TCS) before naming their preferred schools: 0300 1234 222

Parents and carers seeking general advice can call the Family Information Service on: 0800 5878191.

View our school admission pages