Council’s Cabinet – 23 September
Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet will meet for its September meeting on Friday (23 September), at 10am at the Town Hall.
This meeting is open to the public, but if you can’t attend, and want to follow all the action, the Communications team will be live blogging throughout the meeting on Liverpool Express.
It’s a packed agenda this month with a number of reports as well as financial updates. You can read the agenda in full on the council’s website, along with the minutes and agendas of previous meetings.
Some of the key decisions which will be considered are:
- Accepting £1.605 million from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority for active travel schemes to boost cycling and walking in the city.
- Investing over £270,000 in refurbishing science labs at Holly Lodge Girls’ College
- Improving provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities
- A revised policy for recovering and enforcing council tax and business rates.
- Seeking a new development partner for Festival Gardens