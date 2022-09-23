Council’s Cabinet – 23 September

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet will meet for its September meeting on Friday (23 September), at 10am at the Town Hall.

This meeting is open to the public, but if you can’t attend, and want to follow all the action, the Communications team will be live blogging throughout the meeting on Liverpool Express.

It’s a packed agenda this month with a number of reports as well as financial updates. You can read the agenda in full on the council’s website, along with the minutes and agendas of previous meetings.

Some of the key decisions which will be considered are: