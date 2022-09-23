Grimsby Institute Awarded ‘Microsoft Showcase College’ Status For Fifth Consecutive Year

The Grimsby Institute is pleased to announce it has been recognised by Microsoft as one of their ‘Showcase Colleges’ for 2022/2023. The Microsoft Education Program is comprised of a select group of schools and colleges internationally who exemplify the best of teaching and learning in the world today. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Grimsby Institute has been selected by Microsoft to participate in this programme.

Elaine Topham, Senior Learning Technologist at Grimsby Institute, said: “We’re delighted that Grimsby Institute has been accepted as a Microsoft Showcase College for the fifth year running; we feel that this recognises our commitment to digital transformation and ensuring every learner receives a first-class education during their time studying with us.

“This achievement reflects the hard-work of every member of staff across the college. They all play a vital role in the application process each year: whether they’re a leader promoting digital innovation throughout the college, a teacher in the classroom trying out new technologies, or an administrator using Microsoft Teams to communicate and access collaborative documents – each of them plays an essential role in ensuring we remain a leading organisation for digital, both locally and internationally. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft going forwards and hope that we can remain in the programme for years to come.”