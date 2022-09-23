More sign-ups for Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023

A local ship has become the 18th to sign up for Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023.

Black Diamond of Durham will be sailing from Den Helder, in the Netherlands, to its home berth at Hartlepool Marina.

Black Diamond of Durham

Black Diamond was commissioned in 1972 for her original owner, Lt Cdr Lewis RN, who fitted her out to his own specification and raced her on the south coast.

In the early 1990’s, Black Diamond was purchased by the Faramir Trust who stripped and refitted her for sail training. She was used in the North East of England for sail training, offering a sailing experience to young people from a disadvantaged background.

Purchased by Sailing North East in 1999, she has been refitted again for a different type of client – Corporate Entertainment and Teambuilding along with normal sail training.

Black Diamond is well known on the North East Coast and – along with The Tall Ships’ Races – often visits Norway, Germany and Holland.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Black Diamond hasn’t participated in The Tall Ships’ Races for a little while, so I’m delighted the lure of sailing her to her home at Hartlepool Marina has proved too much for Calvyn to resist.

“With the prestigious Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 now less than one year away, we are really keen to ensure local people get involved and I can’t think of a better way than having Black Diamond leading the way.”

You can view a full list of ships signed up at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk

The event will take place from Thursday 6 July to Sunday 9 July 2023, and bring with it a range of opportunities for local people, including becoming a Sail Trainee aboard a participating vessel, a volunteer or a sponsor.

Businesses can also register their interest in having a presence at the event, and this may be in the form of an exhibition stand, a stall, a catering concession or even as an artist.

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Event Director Tall Ships 2023, said: “We would love to hear from the community and businesses on how they would like to be involved in this exciting event. There is now less than one year to go and we are encouraging the town to get in touch and be part of it!

“We are asking for expressions of interest and this can be done by submitting an online form available at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk

“Once we receive your expression of interest, we will contact you later in the year to provide more information about the opportunities available.”