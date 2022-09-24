Council statement on Queen’s floral tributes and memorial cards

Statement from Hull City Council:

“Residents have been asking what will happen to floral tributes left to Queen Elizabeth II, now that the period of national mourning has ended.

“Floral tributes are being removed and taken to the community garden in Pearson Park where they will be composted.

“All memorial cards will be taken to Hull’s History Centre where they will be scanned and entered into the city’s archive.

“These tributes will be added, along with the books of condolence, to a permanent record of how Hull came together to acknowledge, reflect and celebrate the life of the late Queen.“