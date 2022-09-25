Child neurodevelopment and autism research unit launches in South Asia

A £6.95 million Global Health Research Unit on Neurodevelopment and Autism for children in South Asia is to launch with the help of University of Manchester expertise.

The NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Neurodevelopment and Autism in South Asia Treatment and Evidence –known as NAMASTE – has been awarded by the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) using UK aid from the UK Government which supports global health research.

NAMASTE builds on Manchester’s own autism programme and more than a decade of partnership with India, to implement a novel integrated detection-care pathway for young children with autism and their families in India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, using lay health workers.

NAMASTE will also develop much needed research capacity in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders in South Asia.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (‘Autism’) is a severe neurodevelopmental disability with significant impact on children’s social development and independence into adulthood and profound economic consequences. The WHO included autism as a key priority in its Mental Health Action Plan in 2014.

About five million families in India live with a young autistic child, the great majority with no access to services. Over a 10-year collaboration, Sangath and The University of Manchester have carefully adapted an autism programme developed for the UK to the South Asian context. The resulting ‘Parent-mediated Autism Social Communication Intervention for non-Specialists Plus’ (PASS Plus), delivered by lay-health workers, is the first of its kind and has shown real-world impact in two initial randomised controlled trials, with large-scale evaluation underway in New Delhi.

NAMASTE will be a collaboration between the two lead organisations and Autism Care Nepal, the College of Paediatrics Sri Lanka, Harvard Medical School, La Trobe University, Kings College London, the World Health Organisation and Ummeed, Mumbai.

Prof Jonathan Green, the Lead Investigator from the University of Manchester said, “I am delighted and proud at the launch of the NIHR Global Health Research Unit NAMASTE. This is the culmination of more than a decade of development work between University of Manchester and South Asia partners, particularly Sangath in India. It is a tremendous award for Global Health Research and Development in Autism; initiating for the first time an evidenced integrated detection and care support pathway adapted to the needs of low resource settings with non-specialist delivery. NAMASTE has the potential to initiate a step-change in the reach and effectiveness of Autism health care in low-resource settings and support ongoing clinical research developments to benefit the whole region and beyond.”