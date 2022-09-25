CITIZEN JOURNALIST STUDENTS WRITE FOR MAGAZINE

Sandwell College Citizen Journalists have seen their creative writing published in the first issue of a magazine.

Our GCSE English students Emily, Ella, Leigh, Rayhanah and Jasandeep wrote creative pieces for the We Are Wednesbury magazine after interviewing business owners in the town.

Multistory offered the opportunity for the young writers to work on the community publication, as part of the We Are Wednesbury cultural programme, funded by Sandwell Council and Historic England.

Project Co-ordinator, Jess Piette, said: “Thanks for putting us in touch with them, they wrote some brilliant stuff and should be proud! Jasandeep and Leigh have also decided to stay on for this year’s cohort of the magazine which is fantastic.”

The Citizen Journalists were mentored by professional writer and actor Gabriella Songui to write pieces that engaged with Wednesbury’s High Street, and its histories and stories.

The students were given the opportunity to get involved in the editorial process and gain journalistic experience, including conducting interviews and writing articles.

You can read the magazine here.

This weekend What’s In Store will feature two days of free live poetry, music and theatre performances in Wednesbury town centre. Then, in the first two weeks of October, there’ll be an exciting range of author events, storytelling, local history, music and theatre activities happening at Wednesbury Literature Festival.

Photograph © Phillip Parnell