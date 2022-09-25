Final phase of work to begin on new sustainable travel route in Ferndown

The new walking and cycling paths and sustainable travel improvements on Wimborne Road in Ferndown are making good progress, with the final construction phase (from Cobham Road to West Moors Road) due to begin in October 2022.

The work, being delivered by Dorset Council and funded through the south east Dorset Transforming Cities Fund (TCF), includes:

the construction of new cycle and walking paths along the north side of Wimborne Road

building two new, traffic light controlled, segregated pedestrian and cycle crossings over Cobham Road and West Moors Road

upgrading the bus stops

upgrading the existing pedestrian crossing outside of the Pure Drop Inn across to Ferndown School

re-modelling and introducing new technology traffic lights and crossings at the junctions of Ameysford Rd/Church Road, Queens Road/Victoria Road and West Moors Road

Construction will start at the Wimborne Road East / Cobham Road junction, at the entrance to the Ferndown Industrial Estate on 17 October. A set of three-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation until early 2023. Work has been scheduled to follow essential gas main installation work being undertaken by Southern Gas Network (SGN) at the same location, to ensure synergy of works and minimise traffic disruption.

Work on the first two phases of the new sustainable travel route along Wimborne Road West and East through Ferndown are nearing completion. Phase one work (Wimborne Road West – Canford Bottom Roundabout to Cobham Road) is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and phase two work (Wimborne Road East – Trickett’s Cross Roundabout to West Moors Road) due to complete by the end of September.

Improvements made during these two phases include the construction of a wider, shared walking and cycling path, installation of new crossings and bus shelters, junction improvements and the repair and re-surfacing of sections of the carriageway.

It is expected that the entire 4.3km route of new cycle, walking and bus infrastructure improvements along Wimborne Road in Ferndown (from Canford Bottom to Trickett’s Cross roundabouts) will be complete by winter 2023. They form part of the green travel route linking Wimborne and Ferndown with Poole town centre, including the new cycle and walking paths and new bus improvements, already in use along Leigh Road, Wimborne Road West and Ringwood Road.

Councillor Ray Bryan, Dorset Council’s portfolio holder for Highways, Travel and Environment said:

“We are really pleased with the progress being made with this major sustainable travel project which will transform local travel and reduce traffic congestion and pollution. Once completed it will provide a 7.5km green travel route from Wimborne, through Colehill, safely across the Canford Bottom Roundabout and then all the way to the Ferndown Industrial Estate, Ferndown schools and the shopping and leisure facilities of Ferndown and beyond.

“This route also forms a section of the new sustainable travel route which will link Ferndown to Poole town centre. This will definitely encourage more people to adopt, cycling, walking, and taking the bus, a wise move in these times of high fuel prices, as well as providing a safe pathway for those using mobility scooters.

“We thank you for your patience as we build greener and safer active travel infrastructure for the long-term future of south east Dorset.”

Philip Jones, Headteacher at Ferndown Upper School said:

“We are looking forward to these new facilities being built. Many of our pupils already walk or cycle to school so these new facilities will help a lot, particularly in terms of their safety. I hope these improvements encourage even more to cycle and walk to school. The improved crossing on Wimborne Road, outside our school, is very much appreciated as well.”

Plans for these improvements were informed by responses gathered during public engagement late 2020 and formal consultation which ran 10 May to 14 June 2021. All responses (available here) were analysed and helped shape the final scheme designs.