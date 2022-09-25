West Hull community benefitting from more pupil places, new classrooms and additional courses

Pupils at The Boulevard Academy in West Hull are now benefitting from new classrooms, additional courses and more pupil places as the three-storey extension is complete.

The £6.7million extension opened for the new school year, increasing student capacity by 300 places and enabling the school to offer new courses from this September.

The Academy now has a the total capacity of 900 pupil places, along with an extended multi-use games area, a new activity studio and new dedicated rooms for food technology and textiles, meaning the Academy is now offering courses in these subjects for the first time.

Two specialist music rooms with four new practice areas for lessons and rehearsals are now in use, along with additional computer science facilities.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Hull City Council, said: “Making sure Hull’s children get the best possible education is one of the most important things we can do.

“I’m delighted to see work complete to deliver much-needed secondary school places for the city and provide more choice for families.”

Janice Mitchell, CEO and Principal of The Boulevard Academy said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our school expansion. Our students are already benefitting from the new specialist teaching rooms and all of the opportunities that these additional subjects bring. We look forward to offering sessions to parents in our new facilities in months and years to come and strive to ensure that our Academy is a hub for our community.”

The project was being delivered by Hull Esteem Consortium LEP Ltd as part of Hull City Council’s £50million investment into Hull’s schools.

Gavin Barley, Esteem General Manager said: “The continued investment into the education sector by Hull City Council has allowed Esteem to sustain and utilise the local supply chain, leading to the successful delivery of another educational facility in partnership.

“Whilst on site, we were able to support the school’s curriculum by getting involved in The Boulevard Academy’s careers fair, offering careers advice at a dedicated business breakfast alongside contractors Sewell Construction and its facilities management counterpart, Sewell FM, as well as working with external partners on VR workshops to give students insights into the industry. We also gave the students the opportunity to feature in a “Breaking News” film to celebrate the topping out milestone.

“The completion of this expansion is once again testament to strong partnership working and collaboration between all involved. We look forward to seeing the students thrive in their new facilities especially since they now have access to brand new courses.”