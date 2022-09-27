Council re-iterates opposition to Fracking

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate said:

“As a local authority we are committed to the use of green technologies to achieve our net-zero ambitions, and to support residents and businesses to reduce their energy bills and their environmental impact.

“We re-iterate our position agreed in 2015, that we as an authority are opposed to fracking being imposed on local communities. We would not expect fracking to take place in Leeds unless it has community support.”