Proud to be at pride – celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ communities

Staff and students from Milton Keynes College were out in force to celebrate at Milton Keynes Pride Festival on 10th September.

The College had a stand in the Festival’s Community area, where festival goers could find out more about what the College has to offer and take photos in the fun photo area which they could then print and take away as a memento of the day.

But it wasn’t just about fun and celebrations. Staff and students from the College were also on hand to talk to anyone with questions about what it’s like to study at Milton Keynes College as an LGBTQ+ student and the support that’s available throughout the academic year.

Aly Luxon, Chair of the College’s LGBTQ+ Employee Network, said: “We’re so grateful to the staff and students who gave their time on Saturday to support this brilliant Community festival. The sun shone, the clothes were bright, the music was loud, and everyone felt the love.”

Aly and her team have developed a closer relationship with the organisers of Milton Keynes Pride Festival this year and have already put plans in place to work with them throughout the year to make next year’s festival even better!