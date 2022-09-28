Eurovision 2023 candidate city shortlist reaction

Cllr Ian Ward’s reaction to Glasgow and Liverpool being shortlisted for Eurovision 2023.

Following today’s announcement by the BBC of the final shortlist of Eurovision 2023 candidate cities, Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, has issued a statement.

“Congratulations to Glasgow and Liverpool for making the final shortlist to host Eurovision 2023. Birmingham wishes both cities all the best in their bids to be the host city.

“As the Proud Host City of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, we know the benefits of hosting such a prestigious global event.

“I would like to thank the NEC Group and everyone involved in the Birmingham bid and a special thank you to our local Ukrainian community and Centrala Space who were fully supportive throughout the whole process.”