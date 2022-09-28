Funding Agreed to Boost Housing Support in Mole Valley – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Funding has been made available in partnership with Transform Housing to help purchase two one-bedroom flats in Mole Valley for people who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The purchase of the two one-bedroom flats in Mole Valley forms part of a wider East Surrey bid with three other local authorities: Tandridge District Council and Epsom & Ewell and Reigate & Banstead Borough Councils. The bid, together with financial support from Transform Housing, was made to Homes England under the Rough Sleeper Accommodation Programme.

Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) awarded a Housing Capital Grant Allocation of £136,000 towards the bid. A further £163,000 from Transform Housing and £245,000 from Homes England made up the total scheme cost of £544,000 for the two one-bedroom flats.

This most recent investment by MVDC is in line with its commitment to enable the development and acquisition of affordable homes under its Affordable Housing Strategy 2020 – 2025. The units will follow the ‘Housing First’ model of provision, where self-contained accommodation and comprehensive support packages enable people who have been homeless or at risk of homelessness to have the opportunity to access their own homes.

Councillor Caroline Salmon, Cabinet Member for Community Services, said: “Transform Housing do fantastic work turning round the lives of our homeless and vulnerable residents. Working with other funders, we have been able to assist them to secure two additional units of accommodation, which they will use to further develop their fantastic work. These units will combine extra provision of self-contained accommodation with a comprehensive support pack in line with the Housing First model of provision for those individuals in housing need.”