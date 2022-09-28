Statement regarding Leeds and the bid to host Eurovision 2023

Reaction from Leeds City Council on the news that the Leeds bid to host Eurovision 2023 has not been taken through to the final stage.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council said:

“Congratulations to both Glasgow and Liverpool on making the final shortlist to host Eurovision 2023.

“Having Eurovision in the UK next year, and honouring Ukrainian culture and heritage is something that every city will have had in the forefront of their minds as part of the bid. We worked closely with our local Ukrainian community as we bid for Eurovision and remain committed in our support for the Ukrainians in Leeds and West Yorkshire and the country as they continue to face the devastating impact of a needless war.

“I would like to thank our local Ukrainian community for all their support and help, and I would also like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in bringing the Leeds bid together from our own staff to all our key partners who worked so hard to bring it to life.

“We believe the city did the best we possibly could and whilst we may not have been successful we have an amazing year of culture to look forward to, as we let culture loose in 2023, and come together to celebrate everything and everyone in our great city.”