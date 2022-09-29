Council service changes as town heads into Tier 3



Posted on Wednesday 2nd December 2020

Temporary closures and changes to Blackpool Council services will be in place after the town was placed into Tier 3: Very High Alert.

This means there will be new and enhanced restrictions that will come into force on Wednesday 2 December.

Everyone must:

Not socialise indoors except for those you live, or are in a support bubble with

Wear a face covering in most indoor public settings, unless exempt

Attend school or college as normal, unless self-isolating

Avoid travelling outside of your area, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education

Socialise in a group of 6 or less in outdoor public spaces (such as parks, public gardens) and follow the rules on meeting others safely

As a result of the above changes, a number of council services have temporarily changed the way they operate. A review of the tier decision will take place on 16 December.

Changes in place from 2 December 2020

Waste Services

There are no changes to household waste collections, as well as the Rover or Bulky Matters services.

Bristol Avenue Tip and Household Waste Recycling Centre will operate as usual and the Tip Shop will reopen with limited numbers to allow for social distancing from Monday 7 December. Information on restrictions in place and opening times.

Customer First

The Customer First office is open by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10.00am-12noon and 2.00-4.00pm.

The telephone line remains in operation as usual. Anyone with an enquiry can contact the Customer First team on 01253 477477. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9.00am to 5.00pm.

Children’s centres and family hubs

All children’s centres and family hubs are closed to the general public. Access remains for staff based at the venues.

Essential services and support for children, young people and families will continue.

Libraries

The 6 libraries that are currently open (Anchorsholme, Central, Layton, Moor Park, Palatine and Revoe) will remain open for essential ICT services only.

Opening times

Anchorsholme Library – Tuesday to Thursday, 10.00am to 1.00pm

Revoe Library – Tuesday to Thursday, 1.00pm to 4.00pm

Blackpool Central Library – Tuesday to Thursday, 10.00am to 4.00pm

Layton, Moor Park and Palatine libraries –

Monday: 10.00am to 4.00pm

Friday: 10.00am to 4.00pm

Saturday: 10.00am to 1.00pm

All other libraries will remain closed until further notice. For further information, visit the libraries Facebook page.

Weddings and registrations

The Wedding Chapel has reopened. Weddings and ceremonies are limited to up to 15 people. Registration of births and deaths will continue.

Find out more about registering births and deaths.

Sports and leisure

The following leisure centres will reopen from 2 December:

Blackpool Sports Centre

Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre

Customers will be able to take part in a wide range of activities including the gym, swimming pool, Express Fitness, climbing and bouldering, athletics track, Feel Good Factory, racquet sports, as well as children’s swimming, climbing and gymnastics lessons.

Exercise classes (including indoor cycling) are currently not allowed to operate.

Palatine Leisure Centre will reopen from 4 December for the following activities:

Gym

Feel Good Factory

Racquet Sports

Changing rooms will not be open, users should arrive workout ready and shower at home. For more information, visit Active Blackpool’s Facebook page.

Car parks

All council car parks have reopened. Blackpool Council is offering residents the opportunity to park for three hours for just a pound on most of its car parks from 2 December until 3 January.

The offer can only be redeemed using the PayByPhone system that was introduced earlier this year. All you need to do is download the PayByPhone app and register, or call 0800 546 0609.

Three-hour sessions are limited to one per day after which normal tariffs apply. Tower Street, Filey Place and Talbot Multi-Storey car parks are not included in the offer.

Public transport

Blackpool Transport Services have announced that bus and tram services will continue running with minimal changes. They will remain open for essential journeys.

You must wear a face covering on public transport.

You must not travel if you are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms, are self-isolating as a result of coronavirus symptoms, are sharing a household or support bubble with somebody with symptoms, or have been told to self-isolate after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

For more information on transport services, including timetables, visit the Blackpool Transport website.

Business support helpdesk

The council is committed to helping businesses in the town to access the help available to them.

For up-to-date advice and links to the latest national and local support schemes, visit the Blackpool Unlimited website or 01253 477147.

Additional updates

Public toilets remain open

The Tourist Information Centre has reopened

The Houndshill Shopping Centre has reopened

The Winter Gardens remains closed

The Grundy Art Gallery remains closed

The Illuminations display will return 3 December to 3 January



