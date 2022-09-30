Tenant sought for enterprise centre kitchen

Council officials are inviting expressions of interest from parties interested in running the kitchen at Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.

It is an exciting opportunity to take over the kitchen and provide catering for the Hartlepool Borough Council-run centre in Brougham Terrace and its 20+ cover café.

The kitchen comes with a range of equipment, including a cash register, display fridge, upright fridge and freezer, deep fat fryer, griddle, oven, jacket potato machine, dishwasher and commercial filter coffee machines.

The centre is a converted Victorian school with 47 business units and meeting rooms. The meeting rooms are available for hire and the new operator will be required to provide catering and refreshments for meetings.

The operator will also be allowed to supplement their income by providing catering for off-site events.

The Council is inviting expressions of interest from:

Individuals keen to start a business or who want to pursue a career in the catering and hospitality industry, or

Businesses with current or recent experience of successfully operating similar facilities.

Israr Hussain, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth Manager, said: “Individuals should provide as part of their submission an outline business plan which includes a draft menu with prices, a marketing strategy, cash flow projections, staffing details and any relevant qualifications they hold.

“In the case of existing businesses, they too should provide a business plan along with contact details for two references, including a previous landlord where possible.”

The closing date for expressions of interest to be received by the Council is 12 noon on Friday 18th November. They can be submitted by email to enterprise@hartlepool.gov.uk or by post/hand to the enterprise centre in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool TS24 8EY. They should be clearly marked for the attention of Mr Hussain.

The successful applicant will be informed by Friday 3rd December and will be expected to commence trading from 3rd January 2023.

For more details or to arrange a viewing contact the enterprise centre on (01429) 867677 or email enterprise@hartlepool.gov.uk More information is also available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hec-bistro