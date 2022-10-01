Seven trial Healthy Neighbourhoods go live from today – Newsroom

Eligible motorists can now drive through a majority of streets within the council’s Croydon Healthy Neighbourhood (CHN) schemes, where camera enforcement has replaced planters.

As with the previous planter scheme, all addresses within each CHN remain accessible by any vehicle, it just may be via an alternative route.

Motorists without an exemption permit could face a penalty charge notice of up to £130 if they drive through the partial closures.

The seven CHNs have been put in under a trial basis and will run for up to 18 months from today (30 September). Their locations are:

Exemption permits are being issued for residents living within the scheme area, local school staff, blue badge holders and designated carers, while buses and black cabs are automatically exempt.

Applications for exemption permits can still be made via the council website, but anyone that is eligible and has not already done so is encouraged to apply immediately.

With the trial schemes now running, the council will soon launch a public engagement through a series of local drop-in sessions – including some out on the streets for residents to talk with officers, ask questions, and provide their views.

Along with the public engagement, monitoring data on the schemes’ effects is expected to run throughout the 18-month trial, with a decision on the future of the schemes taken before the end of that period.

From today, a statutory 6-month period of objection has also begun, where anyone impacted by the scheme is able to submit their comments for consideration.

Responses can be submitted online via the council website or by writing to: Order Making Section, Parking Design Team, Sustainable Communities, Regeneration & Economic Recovery, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk Croydon CR0 1EA.

Further information on Healthy Neighbourhoods can be found on the council website.