Families in Ferndown to find out about their digital futures

Families in Ferndown will discover how digital can benefit their lives at a special event being hosted by Dorset Council next month.

The Festival of the Future will be coming to The Centre in Tricketts Cross on 11 October, when the focus will be on the family.

Volunteer digital champions will be on hand to help people make the most of the online services now available.

One of the country’s key digital inclusion organisations will also explain Dorset’s leading role nationally in developing a range of ways to help people cross the digital divide.

With most applications for financial support now being online, knowing how to use these services have never been more important.

And Ferndown residents will discover the extra services that will soon become available when The Centre becomes one of the council’s new family hubs.

The Centre’s Nicky Hornsby, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families from Ferndown to the Festival of the Future.

“We will hear how the new family hub will build on our existing activities, offering even more services and activities for local people of all ages.

“The event will also signpost people to all the help that’s available to get online and how cycle lanes are making the town a more environmentally friendly place.”

Children will play a big part in the event.

The youngsters will be making animation videos with the help of Bournemouth University and will also meet the day’s sponsors, Talkthinkdo, to find out how exciting a career in digital could be.

Everyone at the festival will also get to hear about Dorset’s first ever Coding Day, when more than 2,000 children took part in a day of coding sessions run by Barclays Digital Eagles.

And attendees will also learn about local sustainability schemes that are transforming the way residents travel to work and school and how a £19M grant is helping to heat public buildings.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Festival of the Future when it comes to Ferndown on 11 October, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

To book tickets for this free event go to www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/festival-of-the-future-2022