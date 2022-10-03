Farewell to a special Teesside colleague – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

Farewell to a special Teesside colleague

A widely respected orthopaedic surgeon has drawn his 45-year-hospital career to a close.

Dr Chris Tulloch, who first qualified as a doctor in 1977, has retired today from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

During his decades of years of service to the NHS, Chris has specialised in surgery but has also acted as the Trust’s clinical cancer lead and deputy medical director. He is also a much respected teacher and senior leader.

Chris, 69, from Piercebridge in County Durham, has worked at the Trust since 1992. Specialising in orthopaedic surgery, his expertise in joint replacement is renowned throughout the wider region.

Chris said: “It’s been a wonderful privilege working here.

“For the first ten years I worked here, I was dedicated to clinical care. But over time, I moved into leadership roles where I was able to provide support and training for my colleagues.

“This feels like the right time to go but I will miss my colleagues and friends, and I will always miss caring for my patients.

“It’s been a blast.”

Julie Gillon, chief executive, said: “Chris’ honesty and integrity is always refreshing.

“His courage to challenge is second-to-none and he always sets out to do the right thing. He has always been a huge advocate for our Trust and I know that will continue.

“As one colleague said today: If Plan A doesn’t work, Chris doesn’t use Plan B – he encourages you to create a better Plan A.

“Everyone at the Trust wishes Chris only the very best of retirements.”

Chris lists his career highlights as:

• Developing the University Hospital of Hartlepool’s orthopaedic facility, which Chris refers to as the ‘jewel in my crown’.

• Increasing the Trust’s orthopaedic service from three to 22 consultant surgeons.

• Being part of developing the CareScan+ technology, which increases patient safety by scanning medical equipment and items such as replacement joints to ensure the correct item is being used.

Chris admits to an unusual inspiration leading him to a medical career – the classic movie MASH, the black-comedy about surgeons during the Korean war. Chris commented: “Those surgeons looked like they were having the time of their lives while doing that difficult job. I thought I’d like to do that.”

With retirement on the horizon, Chris is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 45 years Lesley, and their grandchildren. He is also taking up an advisory role with NHS England to help lead the recovery of the orthopaedic services in the northeast and north Yorkshire in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleagues across North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and the wider clinical community wish Chris Tulloch a long and happy retirement.

