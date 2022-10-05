The Reef holds first triathlon

Date published: 3rd October 2022

Athletes competed in the first triathlon at The Reef Leisure Centre in Sheringham on Sunday.

The event was organised by North Norfolk District Council and Everyone Active – the operators of The Reef – and was contested over a super sprint distance.

The race involved a 300m swim in the 25m main pool, a 17km cycle along a route spanning Weybourne, High Kelling, Bodham and back to Sheringham, and a 3km run, tracked to the high school and back again to The Reef.

Participants began their route in 10-second intervals, ensuring neither the pool nor roads were overcrowded.

Watch the triathlon:

In the women’s category, Katy Coleman took victory in 56 minutes 29 seconds, having competed in her first triathlon just one week earlier. Jodie McCallum secured runner-up spot and Rachel Miller was third.

Jack Foord triumphed in the men’s category in 47 minutes 54 seconds, with Liam Footitt second and Anthony Cude completing the podium.

Hear from Katy and Jack on the race:

Cllr. Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for Leisure, Wellbeing and Culture said:

“A brilliant first for The Reef. Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Triathlon, to Everyone Active and to our own North Norfolk District Council Leisure service for organising this really enjoyable event. Let’s hope that it is the first of many.”



Everyone Active’s contract manager, Stuart Jardine, said:

“It was great to see people of all ages and abilities tackling The Reef’s first triathlon and congratulations to everyone who took part.

“We were delighted to see members of the community turn out to support the competitors along the route, providing much-needed encouragement.

“It proved a fantastic event all round and, hopefully, it will go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Awards were also given to the fastest athletes in each age category. The age group winners were:

Women:

20-29: Louise Baker

30-39: Pippa Van Kujik

40-49: Katarzyna Wlodarczyk

50-59: Sally Cushing

60-69: Susie Towning

70-79: Pauline Sparrow

Men:

17-19: Jack Woodhouse

20-29: Solomon Lowe

30-39: Andy Mulligan

40-49: Mat Eyre

50-59: Mark Hilton

60-69: Phil King

Participants can see their times here: Result | Chip Timing Solutions

Find out more about The Reef at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/the-reef

Sign up for membership at www.everyoneactive.com