Top exec from Apple visits Hull ahead of Tech Week Humber

A leading figure from tech giant Apple has visited Hull ahead of Tech Week Humber in November.

Hannah Reid, Apple’s people director EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa), is on the board of advisers for Tech Week Humber, an event that reaches millions of people every year.

Tech Week founder Antonio Tombanane and business partner Shaun Larvin gave Hannah an insight into their work in the region, shining a light on the revolutionary tech in Hull.

Hannah praised the progressive work of Tech Week and the team’s new venture in the shape of the Edge Hub, a new centre for skills and enterprise in the city centre dedicated to upskilling and training.

Hannah gave a talk to Hull College students alongside KCOM’s senior digital optimisation manager Lucy Sykes at the new KCOM site in Carr Lane to inspire learners into careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The growth of technology in the region is welcomed and supported by Hull City Council who continue to support Tech Week Humber and the development of the digital sector in Hull.

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Regeneration at Hull City Council said: “One of our priorities for Hull is to bring more investment and highly skilled, well-paid jobs to the city and we see the digital sector at the heart of this. It was great to meet and speak with Apple’s Hannah Reid, and I am keen to make sure the council does all it can to support the growth of this increasingly important sector.”

Alex Codd, the Assistant Director for Economic Development and Regeneration said: “We were pleased to meet with Hannah and representatives from “The Edge Hub” to explore opportunities for growing our digital skills economy. This area has seen rapid growth in the city over the last decade with the success of C4DI, the University Technical College and Siemens Gamesa being prime examples of businesses and organisations attracted to the city and making full use of its full fibre network.”

You can find out more about Tech Week Humber by visiting https://techweekhumber.com.