Small Business Advisory Committee to Host Meeting to Discuss Entrepreneurship Hubs and the IPO Market

Washington D.C., Oct. 6, 2022 —

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, which will address entrepreneurship hubs and recent trends in taking a company public. Members of the public can watch the live meeting via webcast on www.sec.gov.

The Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, will start the morning session by exploring best practices deployed across the country to foster start-up creation and growth. The Committee will hear from experts and discuss various factors that make entrepreneurial communities work effectively, and consider ways to continue supporting small business growth across the country.

In the afternoon session, the Committee will examine how economic conditions, recent changes in IPO activity, and other factors may impact companies going public. Experts in the field will share market data and insights with the Committee, and address how pathways to going public, including traditional IPOs, reverse mergers, SPACs, and direct listings, have been impacted.

The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to watch the meeting are available on the Committee webpage.