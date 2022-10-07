BTC Adds a New Digital Course to its Skills Bootcamp Offer

As part of the Government’s National Retraining Scheme, Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) has developed a 12-week Skills Bootcamp in Data Analytics and Databases designed to provide people with the opportunity to retrain in the Digital sector.

Digital is a broad and growing sector that involves using and developing a wide range of technologies. It can cover everything from digital design to software development, from mobile apps to artificial intelligence, from robotics to data science

This Skills Bootcamp will focus on the skills required to support the Digital sector and prepare individuals for progression into an Apprenticeship, further study or employment. Students will gain technical knowledge in data science as well as skills to complement employability such as interview techniques and professional portfolio development.

Following the course, you will be ready to progress on to a digital education pathway or digital career depending on previous qualification and workplace setting.

To apply for the 12-week Data Analyst and Databases Bootcamp, click here. Alternatively, if you are an employer operating within the Digital sector and are interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please email Ben Pople at popleb@btc.ac.uk or call 01823 366362.