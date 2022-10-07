Draft Neighbourhood Plan for Holt nearing final stages

Date published: 6th October 2022

North Norfolk District Council has received the submission version of the Holt Neighbourhood Development Plan.

A six-week consultation of the draft plan is commencing between Monday 10 October and Monday 21 November 2022, after which an independent examiner will consider it.

Local communities can use Neighbourhood Plans to influence the planning of the area where they live and work. They can be used to develop a shared vision for a neighbourhood and to choose where new homes, shops, offices and other development should be built. They also help to identify and protect important local green spaces and to influence what new buildings should look like.

The consultation documents and response form are available to view online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/holtnp.

Responses should be returned to planningpolicy@north-norfolk.gov.uk or by post to: Planning Policy Team, North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN and received by no later than Monday, 21 November 2022.

Paper copies are available to view at: Holt Town Council, Nelson House, 2 White Lion Street, Holt NR25 6BA between 10am-3pm Monday-Friday. Copies can also be viewed at Holt Library and NNDC, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN, during regular opening hours.

A printed copy can be requested from townclerk@holttowncouncil.org or by telephoning 01263 712149.

Comments are invited on the content of the draft plan and, in particular, are encouraged to address whether or not the proposed plan fulfils the ‘basic conditions’ tests that the appointed examiner will be required to undertake, more details of which can be found on the government’s Neighbourhood Planning page.

All comments received will be provided to the examiner following the close of the consultation.