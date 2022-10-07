Hull Fair 2022 road closures

Hull Fair rolls into town tomorrow, and a number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place.

This year’s fair will run from Friday 7 October to Saturday 15 October (closed on Sunday 9 October).

One of the largest travelling fairs in Europe, it boasts more than 250 rides and an array of attractions on the Walton Street fairground.

To minimise the impact on residents, parking in surrounding streets will be available only to those with residents’ parking passes.

Parking restrictions will be in place in the following streets from Wednesday 5 October until Sunday 16 October.

Granville Street

Lowther Street

Paisley Street

Perry Street

Ruskin Street

Sandringham Street

Walliker Street.

Temporary signage will be installed to indicate where restrictions are in place.

Helen Thackeray, corporate events manager for Hull City Council, said: “As we do every year, we have been looking into all aspects of the fair site and its effect on surrounding residents.

“The traffic management we have put in place over the past few years has worked very well and we will be repeating it again for this year.”

To allow the fair to take place, several road closures will also be in place from Wednesday 5 October until Sunday 16 October:

Walton Street

Closed from 10am Wednesday 5 October to 6pm – Sunday 16 October 6pm.

Lowther Street

Closed from junction of Sleights Close up to Walton Street from 10am Friday 5 October – 6pm Sunday 16 October.

Walliker Street

Closed from Anlaby Road junction from 10am Wednesday 5 October – 6pm Sunday 16 October.

Anlaby Road

No right or left turn on to north and south carriageways from the east and west central crossing points at the junction with Walliker Street and Walton Street.

Granville and Sandringham Street

Closed ONLY on an ad-hoc basis between 4pm Friday 7 October and 11pm Saturday 15 October, with restricted access to residents only – these two roads will only be closed in exceptional circumstances.