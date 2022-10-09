Going Green On A Budget

On 2nd of October, 7 of our students participated in BID’s action as part of their Great Big Green Week. Sticking with the theme of going green, this post highlights affordable and practical ways in which anyone can go green!

Firstly, supporting local food producers and farmers helps as it is beneficial for various reasons:

Puts money back into the local community Helps you eat cleaner as you know where your food is coming from Lessens the needs for airfreight of food – meaning less energy on transport and storage of food that has to travel long distances.

Next, though generally people in the UK do make an active effort to recycle, there’s always more that can be done. In fact, the majority of household items can be recycled via kerbside collections or at local authority sites.

Another change you can make is choosing and using your appliances carefully. Consider renting or borrowing something that only serves a temporary purpose – not only will you save money on not forking out something that you won’t always have any use for, but sharing also strengthens community!

Speaking of which, unplug your appliances! When plugged into an outlet, many electronics still use power even when turned off so make it a habit to turn and unclog your appliances when they are not in use!

The points mentioned above go to show that you don’t have to do anything out of the ordinary to live greener. Instead, implementing these small changes to your everyday life are enough for you to play your part.