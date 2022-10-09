Women’s networking event at The BIS

The BIS, Hartlepool’s award-winning centre for start-up creative businesses, is to host an event that aims to bring together business and professional women from across Tees Valley.

Organised by the Assist Women’s Network, the free, informal event will take place from 10-11am on Wednesday October 12th and be hosted by Lyndsay Hogg from Hartlepool-based Hogg Global Logistics Ltd, and Sue Stephenson, Enterprise Officer at Hartlepool Borough Council.

It is a chance for women to meet informally to talk about all things business!

Lyndsay added: “At Assist we are particularly keen to promote the “trade local” ideology. So, if you are you launching a new service, looking for new customers or have an event that you want to promote come tell us all about it. We genuinely want to know and are keen to help you share your news.”

Sue said: “You may be looking for new contracts or have a product or service that you want to showcase. This is an opportunity to chat and share ideas with like-minded women.

“It’s also a chance to find out more about the excellent range of facilities that we have at The BIS which is located at 13-17 Whitby Street, Hartlepool TS24 7AD.”

To register for the event go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/assist-just-networking-in-hartlepool-tickets-186660716227

To find out more about The BIS and its facilities call (01429) 363150 or email bis@hartlepool.gov.uk