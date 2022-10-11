Consultation opens on plans to protect nursery places in North Hull

Consultation has today opened on the future of nursery provision in North Hull.

This follows Cabinet approval to hold formal consultation on plans that aim to protect nursery provision in North Hull for the long term.

The current McMillan Nursery in North Hull has been hit by a decreasing birth rate in the area and national funding shortages. Hull City Council has now taken action to ensure that there are nursery places available for people who need them.

The consultation will involve parents, carers, and the wider community and is available for people to give their views:

Green Way Academy 4.15pm on Tuesday 18th October Green Way Academy 4.15pm Thursday 20th October

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “We want to ensure there are enough nursery places in the north of the city, and want your views on how this is done. I’d encourage any parents in the area to have their say in the consultation, as it’s important we have views of people who need and use the provision.”