Finalists announced for Team QEH Awards 2022 – time for the public to vote – QEH Media Hub
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) is calling on patients, their families, and members of the local community to cast their vote for the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year and the Behind the Scenes Award in the annual Team QEH Awards.
The Team QEH Awards recognise outstanding care, kindness, and innovation at the Trust, with 14 awards available to celebrate individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile. This year over 460 nominations were received across the awards categories with three finalists in each category being selected by panels of staff, Governors, and external partners.
Acting Chief Executive, Alice Webster, said: “We’re incredibly proud of all Team QEH has achieved over the last year.Team QEH has pulled together and never lost focus on delivering the best possible care for our community during the continued challenging times.
“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for this years’ awards who have been selected from an outstanding field of nominees highlighting the very best of Team QEH.”
The public are invited to vote for the winner in two award categories:
1. Behind the Scenes Award – This award will be presented to an individual who may not come into contact with patients on a daily basis but whose work behind the scenes consistently contributes to the smooth running of the hospital. It recognises colleagues in non-clinical roles, working in any part of our hospitals, supporting Team QEH to deliver brilliant care.
2. John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award – This award recognises and honours an outstanding individual or team who regularly volunteers their time and talent at Team QEH. This winner will have made a significant contribution to the experience of our patients, their families and our staff through commitment, service, and creativity in their volunteer role(s).
To vote, click here. Voting closes 17 October 2022.
Other awards which will be presented during the Team QEH Awards include: The Kindness Award, The Wellness Award, The Fairness Award, The Patient Safety Champion Award, The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award, The Clinical Team of the Year Award, The Growing Our Own Award, The Leader of the Year Award, The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award, The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research, The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award and The Chair’s Award for Challenging the Status Quo.
The awards will be presented at an event to be held on Friday 18 November.
The full list of the 2022 finalists is:
Kindness Award
- Debbie Carter, Senior Healthcare Assistant
- Dr Jamie Morten-Gittens, Speciality Doctor
- Mason Purdy, Porter
Wellness Award
- Aimee Campbell, AMU
- Dr Barbara Piel, Consultant
- Jolly Thomas, Ward Manager
Fairness Award
- Paul Bridges, Main Theatres
- Mr Salman Kidwai, Maternity
- Mr Siya Sharma, Gynaecology
The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award
- Pat McCallum
- Ros Virgo
- Theresa Banks
The Clinical Team of the Year Award
- Acute Medical Unit
- QEH Phlebotomy Team
- West Norfolk Breast Cancer Unit
The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award
- A&E Receptionists
- Catering Department
- Communications Team
The Patient Safety Champion Award
- Dr Ben Fox, Anaesthetics
- Linda Purdy, Patient Experience
- Melanie Underhill, Clinical Co-ordinator
The Growing Our Own Award
- Grace Hasnip, Research Practitioner
- George Manning, Data Quality Assurance Officer
- Sophie Lilley, Practice Development Nurse
The Behind the Scenes Award
- Andrew Eley, Simulation Technician
- Dean Fowler, Materials Manager
- Jason Edwards, Assistant Practitioner
The Leader of the Year Award
- Chrissy Hoare, Lead Radiographer
- Kate Sidell, Department Sister
- Suzy Sarsby, Outpatients Department Manager
The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award
- Cara Holt, Stroke Team
- Louisa Smither, Clinical Neurophysiology
- Sarah Barber, Rehab Services
The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research
- Georgious Solomou, F1 Doctor
- Dr Roy Zhang, F1 Doctor
- Dr Shiva Ugni, Consultant
The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award
- Carina Fernandes Martinho, Staff Nurse
- Lukose Pratish, Trauma Specialist Nurse
- Sue Wright, Training Officer
The Chair’s Award for challenging the Status Quo
- This award is hand selected by the Acting Chair and announced on the evening of the awards.
–ENDS–
For further information, please contact Communications Team, media.enquiries@qehkl.nhs.uk or 01553 613216.
To download the press release and photos, click here.