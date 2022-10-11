Finalists announced for Team QEH Awards 2022 – time for the public to vote – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) is calling on patients, their families, and members of the local community to cast their vote for the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year and the Behind the Scenes Award in the annual Team QEH Awards.

The Team QEH Awards recognise outstanding care, kindness, and innovation at the Trust, with 14 awards available to celebrate individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile. This year over 460 nominations were received across the awards categories with three finalists in each category being selected by panels of staff, Governors, and external partners.

Acting Chief Executive, Alice Webster, said: “We’re incredibly proud of all Team QEH has achieved over the last year.Team QEH has pulled together and never lost focus on delivering the best possible care for our community during the continued challenging times.

“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for this years’ awards who have been selected from an outstanding field of nominees highlighting the very best of Team QEH.”

The public are invited to vote for the winner in two award categories:

1. Behind the Scenes Award – This award will be presented to an individual who may not come into contact with patients on a daily basis but whose work behind the scenes consistently contributes to the smooth running of the hospital. It recognises colleagues in non-clinical roles, working in any part of our hospitals, supporting Team QEH to deliver brilliant care.

2. John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award – This award recognises and honours an outstanding individual or team who regularly volunteers their time and talent at Team QEH. This winner will have made a significant contribution to the experience of our patients, their families and our staff through commitment, service, and creativity in their volunteer role(s).

To vote, click here. Voting closes 17 October 2022.

Other awards which will be presented during the Team QEH Awards include: The Kindness Award, The Wellness Award, The Fairness Award, The Patient Safety Champion Award, The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award, The Clinical Team of the Year Award, The Growing Our Own Award, The Leader of the Year Award, The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award, The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research, The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award and The Chair’s Award for Challenging the Status Quo.

The awards will be presented at an event to be held on Friday 18 November.

The full list of the 2022 finalists is:

Kindness Award

Debbie Carter, Senior Healthcare Assistant

Dr Jamie Morten-Gittens, Speciality Doctor

Mason Purdy, Porter

Wellness Award

Aimee Campbell, AMU

Dr Barbara Piel, Consultant

Jolly Thomas, Ward Manager

Fairness Award

Paul Bridges, Main Theatres

Mr Salman Kidwai, Maternity

Mr Siya Sharma, Gynaecology

The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award

Pat McCallum

Ros Virgo

Theresa Banks

The Clinical Team of the Year Award

Acute Medical Unit

QEH Phlebotomy Team

West Norfolk Breast Cancer Unit

The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award

A&E Receptionists

Catering Department

Communications Team

The Patient Safety Champion Award

Dr Ben Fox, Anaesthetics

Linda Purdy, Patient Experience

Melanie Underhill, Clinical Co-ordinator

The Growing Our Own Award

Grace Hasnip, Research Practitioner

George Manning, Data Quality Assurance Officer

Sophie Lilley, Practice Development Nurse

The Behind the Scenes Award

Andrew Eley, Simulation Technician

Dean Fowler, Materials Manager

Jason Edwards, Assistant Practitioner

The Leader of the Year Award

Chrissy Hoare, Lead Radiographer

Kate Sidell, Department Sister

Suzy Sarsby, Outpatients Department Manager

The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award

Cara Holt, Stroke Team

Louisa Smither, Clinical Neurophysiology

Sarah Barber, Rehab Services

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research

Georgious Solomou, F1 Doctor

Dr Roy Zhang, F1 Doctor

Dr Shiva Ugni, Consultant

The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award

Carina Fernandes Martinho, Staff Nurse

Lukose Pratish, Trauma Specialist Nurse

Sue Wright, Training Officer

The Chair’s Award for challenging the Status Quo

This award is hand selected by the Acting Chair and announced on the evening of the awards.

