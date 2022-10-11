Land appeal to help manage county’s waste

Gloucestershire County Council is preparing a new waste local plan, setting out a strategy to manage the county’s waste into the next decade.

It aims to look at how waste can be reduced, where it is unavoidable, how more of it can be used as a valuable resource and how waste can be processed in a way that does not pollute the environment and contributes towards climate change.

As part of this strategy, the county council is keen to find out what land could be available in the future to accommodate new waste management facilities.

A consultation is being held called ‘Call for Sites’, so people can let the county council know about any sites or areas of land that will be available over the next 15 years and which might be suitable.

It is open to everyone but is especially aimed at public sector and private landowners, prospective developers and the business community.

Any sites or areas of land proposed will be carefully considered for their suitability, including consideration of their impact on local communities, and the information gained will help to prepare a development strategy.

For more information, and to make a submission to ‘Call for Sites’, go to: https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/waste-local-plan-for-gloucestershire-call-for-sites

Hard copy submission forms are also available and anyone with any questions can email m&wplans@gloucestershire.gov.uk The consultation ends at 5pm on 30 November 2022.

Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “It’s really important we plan ahead to make sure the way we process our waste is sustainable and helps us meet our climate change ambitions.

“Identifying suitable sites or areas of land for waste management will help us to put together a strategy to manage the county’s waste, so please take part if you think you can help.”