Raising awareness of chosen charity » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Mid Suffolk’s Chairman, Cllr James Caston, hosted a fund-raising wine tour and tasting experience at Burnt House Vineyard in Little Finborough on Friday (30 September) raising fundsfor the Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs, which support families looking after children and young people with autism.

Cllr Caston, said: “It was a great afternoon with great people at Burnt House Vineyard, learning about Suffolk’s fabulous wine industry and all for a good cause. Russell from Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs gave a great talk on all the amazing things they were doing with youngsters with autism.”

The event was well attended and £160 was raised from the generous raffle prizes donated by The Regal Theatre in Stowmarket and Burnt House Vineyard.

If you would like to contribute towards the Chairman’s charity, please donate via his fundraising page.