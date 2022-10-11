Weekly Planning Applications: 6 October 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

Copies can also be viewed by appointment at Exeter City Council, Civic Centre, Paris Street, please call 01392 265223 to arrange a time for viewing.

Letters of objection, comment or support can be made via the application on our website, or directly to the case officer stated on the application, before the Expiry Date shown on the ‘Important Dates’ screen.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

Land to Rear of 4 Lower Shapter Street, Topsham. Partial demolition of boundary wall to create wider access. 22/1027/FUL(CA&LB)

18 Cathedral Yard. Roof top extension to 4th floor flat. 22/1138/FUL (CA&LB)

23 Longbrook Street. Change of use from B1 offices on the 3 upper floors to 6 flats as C4 houses with multiple occupancy (HMOs) internal and external alterations including proposed front dormer. 22/1187/FUL (CA&LB)

39 Elm Grove Road, Topsham. Replacement of roof covering and hanging tiles on dormer, gable end and rear elevation. 22/1222/FUL (CA)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

The Imperial, New North Road. Demolition of bar area and internal walls on ground floor. 22/1257/LBC

18 Cathedral Yard. Roof top extension to 4th floor flat. 22/1139/LBC