£5 million awarded to Coventry City Council to tackle health inequalities through research – Coventry City Council

It has been announced that Coventry City Council has been awarded a £5 million boost to tackle inequalities and improve health outcomes across Coventry through research.

The funding is awarded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) to create a pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) in the city.

Coventry’s collaboration will undertake this ground breaking work and includes Coventry University, the University of Warwick, University College London, and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire as well as a wide range of partners within the community and voluntary sectors.

This is part of a wider £50 million investment from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) for a series of local government partnerships across the country, boosting local authorities’ capacity and capability to conduct high-quality research to tackle health inequalities.

The 10 pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaborations (HDRCs) provide new research funding to embed a culture of evidence-based decision-making within local government. The HDRCs will help to stimulate economic growth, particularly in some of the most deprived areas of the country and contribute to the Government’s plans to take action for the longer-term resilience of the health and wealth of the country. A further three councils will be receiving development award funding during 2022/23, with the prospect of them becoming full HDRCs the following financial year.

The new partnerships, spanning the length and breadth of the UK, follow a major drive for enabling research to address wider determinants of population health and health inequalities, explicitly responding to the needs of local underserved groups and areas. Examples include facilitating research to better understand and introduce interventions to help with childhood obesity, Covid recovery, mental health and drug use.

The awarded local authorities stretch from Plymouth in the South West, to Aberdeen in Scotland, including three London Boroughs and regions in the Midlands and North of England.

The announcement builds on NIHR work started before the COVID-19 pandemic to understand local authorities’ research and evidence challenges. It demonstrates the Government’s aim to stimulate economic growth in all parts of the country and identify local solutions that address the most difficult challenges across the health and care system.

Cllr Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council said:

“I am delighted the National Institute for Health and Care Research has awarded Coventry City Council just under £5 million to enable us to create a Health Determinants Research Collaboration within Coventry. It means we will create a first-class research environment, which will work with the people of Coventry to identify needs and priorities. The collaboration will also highlight and share solutions to the social, economic, and environmental factors which make such a difference to people’s physical and mental health.

“There is a true One Coventry approach to this exciting piece of work as it will be delivered in partnership with collaborators, such as Coventry University, the University of Warwick, University College London, and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire as well as a wide range of partners within the community and voluntary sectors.

“This presents a really exciting opportunity to strengthen the research culture, capability and capacity across our organisations. It will enable us to more deeply understand the wider determinants of health so that we can seek ways to find solutions to the health inequality challenges that exist within and across our communities.”

Each HDRC will enable its host local authority to become more research-active, by giving local government the opportunity to focus time and energy on planning and designing research. Every collaboration will be set up in partnership with a Higher Education Institution (HEI), capitalising on experience within local government and the research skills of the academic community. This will support the development of expertise, and generation of research evidence, creating a cycle of evidence-informed interventions aiming to improve the health of the public.

The ten HDRCs will commence formally on 1 October 2022. Three further teams will be given funding to undertake additional developmental work to enable HDRC status by 1 October 2023. The vision is that approximately 30 HDRCs will be created in total through future commissioning rounds.

The new funding is among a number of NIHR initiatives, which helped to inform the HDRC concept.

Professor Brian Ferguson, Director of the NIHR Public Health Research Programme, said: “Many people living in communities across the country are facing major challenges that are impacting on their health. Our newly launched HDRCs will serve as nationally recognised centres of excellence, boosting local government’s ability to tackle these challenges by enabling breathing space to become more research active.

“This is a hugely important step forward in one of NIHR’s key aims to help local government develop research that improves health and wellbeing. By focusing on the wider determinants of health such as employment, housing, education and the physical environment, the areas we are supporting have a tremendous opportunity to make a lasting impact on health inequalities and wider deprivation.”

Funded HDRCs:

Tower Hamlets Council

Newcastle City Council

Doncaster Council

Aberdeen City Council

City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Plymouth City Council

Gateshead Council

Blackpool Council

Coventry City Council

Middlesbrough Council and Redcar & Cleveland Council **

The London Borough of Lambeth

Medway Council **

Islington Council **

** these three areas are receiving development award funding during 2022/23 with a view to them becoming full HDRCs in 2023/24.