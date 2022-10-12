Two universities join forces for community heritage projects

The Universities of Northampton and Bedfordshire are pooling their expertise to keep alive the heritage of Luton and Corby for ambitious culture and community projects.

The Heritage Impact Accelerator is a project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund that will see University of Northampton focus on enriching and showcasing the heritage of Corby. The University of Bedfordshire will extend their established Heritage Futures Elevator project in Luton, with both institutions working hand-in-hand to develop heritage across the region.

The Heritage Impact Accelerator will support practitioners in both towns and surrounding areas, to deliver heritage-related educational projects, covering community heritage, natural heritage, industrial heritage and heritage of both town’s architecture.

These projects can include educational talks and discussions and training workshops. The first cohort of Corby practitioners are expected to be announced later this year. In time, practitioners will go into schools to pass on their heritage knowledge to the next generation.

The Heritage Accelerator for Corby follows – and is directly informed by – a successful two-year project in Luton led by the University of Bedfordshire, who will be working closely with UON through active support for the project in Corby.

Since 2021, practitioners in Luton have focused on areas including the cultural influence of immigration and the heritage of the town’s famous hat making industry.

A further addition to the universities dual working when Corby’s Accelerator is developed, will be the creation of a Heritage Skills and Learning Hub. This will target a wide range of heritage practitioners, organisations, teachers, young people, and community leaders to deliver and/or better understand local heritage.

The Hub will link participants to emerging local heritage networks, signpost opportunities led by local partners, engage with the development of heritage staff skills development and CPD opportunities, and reaching new audiences to educate them about the heritage of their homes.

Tim Dobson, Head of Access and Participation at University of Northampton, welcomes the news: “We are very pleased to announce the Heritage Impact Accelerator for Northamptonshire, following long-running work by the University of Northampton and University of Bedfordshire.

“Corby and Luton are towns that have rich cultural legacies that stretches beyond the industries they are traditionally famous for, and which many of us may not be readily aware of. It’s hugely important that the heritage of both towns is better known and not left to fade into the past. We look forward to announcing our first group of Accelerator practitioners later this year who will be at the forefront of this.”

Emma Gill, Arts and Culture Projects Manager, at The University of Bedfordshire adds: “The University of Bedfordshire and University of Northampton have a collegial history of working together on outreach and industry support projects. We are grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund who have supported us to advance this partnership, by pooling knowledge and working together assist our local heritage sectors.

“Both Luton and Corby are areas of focus for the Heritage Fund and we are delighted to progress our work in both these localities in partnership with each other and our funder. We are also excited by the potential of the Heritage Skills and Learning hub in providing a broader range of support in both towns as well as across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire. This latter support includes working with local schools to ensure local heritage is harnessed, embedded, and made more accessible for a broader range of people, such as young people.”

Robyn Llewellyn, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Universities of Northampton and Bedfordshire with their Heritage Impact Accelerator programme. Luton and Corby are two of the Heritage Fund’s key priority areas where we’re working with partners to increase engagement and funding, and it’s fantastic to see these two universities working together on this joint community heritage project. Thank you to National Lottery players for supporting our continued efforts to create thriving communities.”