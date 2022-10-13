Hartlepool Restaurant Week is back!

There’s a welcome boost for hospitality businesses and diners alike as Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns with some fabulously tasty offers.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth Team, the week-long event runs from Monday 17th to Sunday 23rd October.

At a time when businesses and residents are facing a cost of living crisis, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate and support Hartlepool’s eateries and for people to enjoy some unbeatable menu deals.

The inaugural event at the start of this year was an outstanding success, attracting an estimated 3,000 diners, both local and from outside the town.

More than 15 businesses have so far signed up to take part next week. They include The Owl, Wallis & Co, Casa Del Mar, The Pier, The Open Jar, Portofino, The Lock Gates, Lyla Belle’s, Gym Grill, Twiddy’s Grub House, Lily Anne’s Coffee Bar, The Dancing Cup, The Staincliffe Hotel, Mrs C’s Patisserie, The Marine Hotel, Black Olive and The Seahorse Coffee House.

Throughout the week, they will be offering either specific Restaurant Week menus or specials within their existing menu at the four price points of £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Snapping up one or more of these tasty offers is simple – visit www.explorehartlepool.com for details of all the participating venues and their menus then head down to your chosen venue to eat, letting them know that you would like to take advantage of a Hartlepool Restaurant Week offer.

People are also encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying their meals out on social media using either #explorehartlepool or tagging Explore Hartlepool into their posts.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “At a time like this when we are facing very substantial increases in the cost of living, we want to build on the massive success of the last Restaurant Week, encouraging more people to use their local eateries, which will be offering incredible deals under this scheme.

“We have some fantastic restaurants, cafes and pubs in Hartlepool and this is a great way for people to support their local eaterie, or try somewhere new, and benefit from some amazing fixed-price menus.”

Jonathan Wallis, owner of Wallis & Co, said: “We were really pleased with the response to the first Restaurant Week back in January and we are hoping to see the same success again this time round.

“It’s nice to have the Council’s backing with all the advertising, as it really helps to get the word out to the town’s residents. It’s also a really helpful boost to what is a quiet spell on the calendar prior to the Christmas rush.”

Daniel Spoors, owner of The Pier, said: “We’re excited to be participating in Hartlepool Restaurant Week – having newly opened in March this is our first time taking part.

“We hope to see new customers as well as our regulars taking advantage of our fantastic Restaurant Week deal.”

Any businesses which haven’t yet signed up for Hartlepool Restaurant Week can still do so – please email tourism@hartlepool.gov.uk by the end of Friday of this week.