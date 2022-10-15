Hackney Council organises programme of carnival activity over October half-term

A packed programme of carnival events is set to take place in Hackney from 24 to 30 October which includes an online carnival show.

Following the cancellation of this year’s carnival to observe the official 10-day mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Council has been working together with Hackney Carnival groups to explore the possibility of organising an additional programme of carnival activity to showcase the work of the dancers, musicians and artists who were due to perform.

During October half term week, the Council will deliver a series of carnival arts workshops for young people culminating in a showpiece event at Hoxton Hall, a two-day live online celebration of Hackney Carnival sound systems, and finally a live-streamed indoor parade of Hackney Carnival groups filmed at Shoreditch Town Hall.

October’s Carnival programme includes:

Monday 24 – Wednesday 26 October

Three days of workshops in carnival arts, dancing, DJing and costume making, for ages 11-19, in preparation of the Sound Out Carnival event at Hoxton Hall.

Thursday 27 October

A special Hackney Carnival version of the annual Sound Out event at Hoxton Hall open to all, featuring a fantastic line up of talented young artists from across Hackney performing in stunning carnival costumes.

Friday 28 – Saturday 29 October

A free live-stream of Hackney Carnival Soundsystems playing an eclectic mix of carnival sounds, hosted by Pax Nindi FRSA from 12-6pm on www.lovehackney.uk/hackney-carnival

Sunday 30 October

A showcase of this year’s carnival performances by Hackney’s much loved carnival groups live-streamed free from 4-7pm on www.lovehackney.uk/hackney-carnival

