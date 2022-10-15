Have your say on proposed changes to council tax support – Newsroom

The council has today (14 October) launched a consultation on proposed changes to its council tax support scheme.

The consultation, which was approved at Cabinet this week, asks for views on a small number of changes to the scheme ahead of the 2023/24 financial year.

Croydon’s support scheme was reviewed in the last financial year, moving to an ‘income band’ approach, making it fairer and easier to administer, while continuing to shield those in most need.

Since the new scheme has been in place, the council has listened to resident feedback and is now looking to make some further changes.

This includes removing the self-employed minimum income requirements currently applied to households where the claimant or partner is disabled. This means disabled households across Croydon will potentially become eligible for more vital support with their council tax bills.

Other changes include reviewing the amount of council tax support provided to households of disabled residents where there are other adults in the house. This change comes in line with the key underlying principle of the scheme that everyone in a household should contribute to the cost of council tax.

The council is also proposing to adjust its existing income bands, to directly track changes in council tax.

Discretionary hardship funding remains available for households struggling to pay their council tax, with support allocated on a case-by-case basis.

For more information and to provide your feedback, visit the council website. The consultation closes at 11.59pm, Sunday 27 November.



“Since the new scheme has been in place, we’ve listened to resident feedback and are now proposing a small number of further changes to make it fairer and more consistent, while continuing to target support towards our most vulnerable residents.

“Before we make any changes, we want to hear people’s views. I would encourage everyone who has an interest in the level of council tax support provided by the council, to get involved in the consultation.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon