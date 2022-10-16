Books available from Gloucestershire Libraries to support with baby loss

Gloucestershire Libraries have teamed up with Footsteps Counselling and Care to provide a comprehensive range of books relating to topics around baby loss and pregnancy-related issues.

The titles are also available to bereavement midwives, GPs and other practitioners within Gloucestershire to support those affected, and coincides with Baby Loss Awareness Week this week (9-15 October).

A selection of 17 titles has been chosen by county librarians, with guidance from Footsteps, and reflect the many issues around baby loss.

These include miscarriage, still birth, fertility struggles and traumatic birth, as well as supportive books for young siblings to help them understand and deal with these issues.

The titles are available in several formats so people can gain instant access to them when support is needed, and they are all available now.

Anyone in Gloucestershire can join their local library for free, either in person or online. If you have a residential address in the county you can join online quickly and easily and access to e-books and e-audiobooks is instant once you are a library member.

Simply visit https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/libraries/library-membership-joining-and-renewing/ to register and access the support you need instantly, or visit any library branch.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said: “We’re honoured to have the help and guidance from Footsteps to be able to improve our provision of books around this topic, which sadly affects many of us at some point.

“All the titles have been carefully selected and can hopefully provide support on the journey of coping with such traumatic experiences.”

For further support, please visit www.footstepscandc.org.uk

The full list of titles available can be viewed at https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/media/2118572/books-to-support-baby-loss.pdf