Get ready for the last Cross Market and More event of 2022: Chichester District Council

This will be the third event to take place this year, and promises another unique mix of entrepreneurs and artists, while offering a platform for local businesses and organisations to show their skills and bring the community together.

The event will take place in North Street and East Street, Chichester, between 10am to 4pm and will feature the creative talents of students from Chichester and Brinsbury College who will be showcasing their products as part of the ‘Traders of Tomorrow’ zone. Petworth Pop Up will also be attending with traders from north of the district and visitors will be able to enjoy live music, children’s activities and a variety of street food stalls.

Among the unique and high quality products will be beautiful socks made of alpaca wool from Dunreyth Alpacas in Funtington; handmade stationery from Mitmakes and prints from Bobbie Print.

Cathy Whitby of Pop Up Petworth says: “We are really looking forward to bringing Petworth Pop Up back to The Chichester Cross Market & More. Our very talented makers and creators will have a wide range of products to offer a diverse shopping experience for the Chichester community.”

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “Chichester District Council introduced these markets last year as a way of helping bring more people into the city in order to support the high street, and they have been very well received. It’s also been wonderful to partner with the college and see the amazing work that their students do, and for them to be able to share their skills with the wider public.

“As this is the last of these events until next year, it will be a good opportunity for people to pick up some festive gifts and find loved ones something really unique.”

Date of Release: 10 October 2022

Reference: 4164