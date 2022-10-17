Last chance to have your say on cycleway improvements for Gloucester

Residents still have time to give their feedback on proposals for cycleway improvements on the B4063 between Elmbridge Court roundabout and Oxstalls Lane in Gloucester.

The scheme represents the next stage of the Gloucester to Cheltenham Cycleway and the council is seeking the views of residents on the proposals.

Plans would see a dedicated cycle route built along the B4063 Cheltenham Road. This would link directly to the cycle path already under construction on the B4063 from Elmbridge Court roundabout to Arle Court roundabout, which will run through Churchdown, Innsworth and Staverton.

The cycleway between Gloucester and Cheltenham will also form part of the wider Gloucestershire Cycle Spine that will run from Bishops Cleeve to Stroud with 26 miles of continuous facilities.

The scheme is in line with the council’s commitment to making the county carbon net-zero by 2045 and improving public health by enabling active methods of transport, such as cycling.

A consultation process, launched on Monday, 5 September, will remain open until Monday, 17 October.

Full details of the plans can be viewed on the council’s website at https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/highways/major-projects-list/b4063-gloucester-to-cheltenham-cycle-improvements-scheme/section-1-gloucester-centre-to-elmbridge-court/.

To give your views on the proposals take part in the consultation by visiting https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/b4063-g2c-oxstalls-lane-to-elmbridge-court.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet member responsible for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This scheme is the latest part of our plans to create an unbroken 26-mile cycleway through the heart of our county.

“The council is committed to tackling the climate emergency and creating a Greener Gloucestershire, and providing cycling facilities is an important part of this.

“By enabling more people to get on their bikes, we can reduce our carbon emissions and reap the health benefits of an active mode of travel.

“I would urge residents to have their say on the plans by taking part in our consultation.”

Anyone who requires a hard copy of the consultation documents can call 08000 514 514, or pick them up from Longlevens Library, Church Rd, Longlevens, Gloucester, GL2 0AJ.