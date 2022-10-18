Construction work begins on innovative endoscopy unit

Work has started on a new gastroenterology facility which will ensure endoscopy patients at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals have a shorter waiting time for procedures.

The new modular unit is being installed at Blackpool Sports Centre in Stanley Park, the next phase of a partnership between the local hospital Trust and Remedy Healthcare Solutions, which will see the project undertake in the region of 6,900 endoscopy procedures when the unit opens in late November.

The partnership has already seen additional endoscopy activity, with the Remedy team working in collaboration with the Trust to open a fifth room in the Gastroenterology Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, allowing for an additional 452 patients to be seen since the start of August.

Construction of the modular unit will take place over the next eight weeks. The highly sustainable and environmentally friendly approach uses offsite construction techniques and will only see the loss of nine car parking spaces at the sports centre once the unit is open for business.

Speaking as the construction of the modular unit got underway, Gareth Hobson, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “This partnership will allow us to more quickly treat our patients who have been waiting for endoscopy procedures.

“Our Trust colleagues are already working together with Remedy as ‘one team’ within the hospital, increasing our capacity, and relieving some of the pressure on our service. We look forward to seeing the new unit take shape on Stanley Park, and are excited about what this collaboration will achieve over the next 15 months.”

Matt Marshall, CEO, Remedy Healthcare Solutions, said: “We are immensely proud to be working in partnership with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals on this project. The success of what has been achieved thus far is down to engagement and dedication of both teams who are eager to achieve the best possible outcomes and experiences for patients while creating solutions that really make an impact on waiting times. We could not be more excited about the launch of the modular unit and to keep the momentum going.”