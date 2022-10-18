Free training courses help Devon residents move into growth sectors with higher earnings





Adults in Devon have the chance to gain skills in the region’s fastest-growing sectors through the latest wave of Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps.

Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps, which we’re delivering with Cornwall Council, offer a range of fully-funded digital and technical courses for anyone looking to move into a new career.

The 16 weeks of training offers free access to courses that would normally cost between £1,500 and £3,000.

The courses have been developed with the help of training partners and employers to meet live, open vacancies covering a number of specialisms including regenerative farming, digital marketing, electrical vehicle maintenance, data analytics, green construction and software development. Upon completion, learners are guaranteed an interview with a local employer.

To date over 1,000 learners across Devon have started careers in the growing tech and digital sectors after attending a Skills Bootcamp.

Caroline Lewis, who attended Exeter College’s digital marketing Skills Bootcamp, was able to change roles after completing the course, moving from packing hampers at Devon Heaven to joining their marketing team.

Caroline said: “Since completing the digital marketing course I have now moved into the office, and I’m working on writing blogs for the website, learning more about Google SEO, sending email campaigns, and managing the social media accounts. It has given me the confidence to broaden my horizons, keep learning, and landed me a great job!”

The training is free, open to adults aged 19 or over who are looking to advance their skills into higher paid employment. Learners can be unemployed, self-employed, employed full or part-time or returning to work. The Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and are fully funded by the Department for Education.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: “It’s excellent news that further Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps are being offered in Devon. These Bootcamps are proving extremely successful in getting great results for those adults undertaking the training, setting many people on new career paths and improving their job prospects. The training being offered is in high growth and in-demand sectors so these Skills Bootcamps will enable Devon’s economy to make a strong recovery.”

Employers are invited to contact the Train4Tomorrow team at train4tomorrow@devon.gov.uk if they are interested in connecting with the highly skilled Skills Bootcamp graduates, to fill vacancies. Employers can also develop the skills of their existing employees by enrolling their current staff onto a Skills Bootcamp. SMEs contribute 10% of the course costs and large employers contribute 30%.

Find out more about Skills Bootcamps in Devon on the Train4Tomorrow webpages.