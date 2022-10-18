Check before you chuck is a key message behind the UK’s biggest-ever recycling campaign.

South Yorkshire is lending its weight to the Recycle Week 2022 “Let’s get real about Recycling” event which aims to help us all get the right waste in the right bin.

Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield Councils, which represent almost 1.4 million people, have joined forces with the Recycle Now charity which runs the campaign from Monday 17 to Sunday 23 October, to promote the message locally.

This year the focus is on three frequent questions that many of us have when it comes to recycling: –

Does my recycling really make a difference?

One item in the bin can’t hurt, can it?

Recycling is so confusing, Isn’t it?

Cllr James Higginbottom, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways said: “We’re doing a good job of recycling across the borough, with around 47% of Barnsley’s waste being recycled or composted – and together we can go further to increase how much we recycle.

“I would like to thank all of our residents and businesses who recycle waste for playing their part to in creating a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Barnsley.”

“As part of our #EverybodyThink campaign, we’ll be sharing hints and tips that we hope will help residents to take action and recycle right.”

Craig Stephens, Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, “By recycling even better we can have a big impact on our environment. In South Yorkshire it’s no different – more and more people are recycling, so the next step is to make sure we get our recycling right. So come on, South Yorkshire, keep up the great work and let’s make your recycling better than ever before!

“One wrong item in a recycling bin from each of us can make whole lorry loads unrecyclable.”

Cllr Dominic Beck, Chair of the Joint Waste Board in South Yorkshire, said: “So many households across South Yorkshire are already keen recyclers and support us to protect the environment.

“However, the wrong waste in the wrong bin can stop good material from being recycled and this can cost local authorities and taxpayers a lot of money. Recycling in the UK saves 18 million tonnes of CO 2 a year – helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which lead to climate change.

“By getting our recycling right, such as putting the right waste in the right bin, we can make an even bigger difference.”

Some items that need to stay out of recycling bins include:

disposable nappies

animal waste

tissues, wet wipes, cotton buds

glass cookware – such as Pyrex

Check what can go in recycling bins

If you’re unsure what items can go in your bin visit www.barnsley.gov.uk/what-goes-in-your-bin or use our A-Z of waste and recyclable items at www.barnsley.gov.uk/wastea-z.

Check what types of plastic are accepted

Last year, we introduced 3 new items into the brown bin as part of our ongoing recycling improvements. Although many items are called plastics, there are many different types of plastics with different properties that are recycled in different ways. Find out more about what plastic items we accept in the brown bin at www.barnsley.gov.uk/brownbin.

Some items cannot be recycled at home… but can be recycled elsewhere

Soft plastics like bread bags and crisp packets can be recycled at many supermarkets. Other items like textiles, electricals, and batteries can be recycled at household waste recycling centres. Find out more about what items you can take to the HWRC at www.barnsley.gov.uk/recycling-centres-what-you-can-take.

To keep up-to-date with all the news during Recycle Week in Barnsley, visit: www.facebook.com/BarnsleyCouncil or www.twitter.com/BarrnsleyCouncil and search the hashtag #EverybodyThink.

To find out more about Recycle Week visit www.recyclenow.org.uk/RecycleWeek