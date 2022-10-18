Newman Alumni, Daniel Evans, returns to inspire students



by

Beth Gray

Newman University were delighted to welcome back alumnus and CEO of Birmingham Enterprise Community (BEC), Daniel Evans, to speak with Foundation Year students of our Business Management and Accounting & Finance programmes about his career as an entrepreneur and the challenges and opportunities of running a small business.

Upon graduating from Newman Daniel continued working with Newman University and their Business and Employability team and founded the Birmingham Enterprise Community (BEC).

BEC is an organisation committed to supporting new entrepreneurs, providing guidance to start-up businesses across the UK. Equipped with the experience of Daniel and his team, and in collaboration with strategic and global partners, BEC have created a space where ideas are encouraged and nurtured from the initial concept right through to high growth scaleup.

Daniel graduated from Newman with a first-class honours degree in Business Management and has gone on to achieve considerable academic and professional success, including being Highly Commended by the Institute of Directors as their Young Director of the Year and named Innovator of the Year at the 2021 Innovation Awards.

When asked about his experience at Newman, Daniel said: “I have a lot to thank the university for in the grounding it gave me to go onto the work I am doing today. It was great to engage with the students and have a great discussion with them about what it is like in the real world to run a business and answer their questions about the challenges!”

Lecturer in Enterprise and Employability Ian Fellows commented: “Newman University are proud of Daniel and his many successes which demonstrate that with hard work and application, you can build on the solid platform that Newman University gives you and can take on the world”.

